Naughton (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Memphis' 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Naughton made eight rehab appearances between the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate and Single-A Palm Beach, pitching to a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB. He was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster in November, so now that he's recovered from flexor tendon surgery, he'll have to wait for an opportunity to get back to the majors. Naughton pitched just five innings in the majors last season prior to the injury.