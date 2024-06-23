O'Brien experienced renewed pain in his right forearm following his 20-pitch live batting practice session with Double-A Springfield on June 15 and underwent further testing and and consultation with Dr. Keith Meister, MLB.com reports.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol touched on O'Brien's status Saturday, noting that the right-hander's consultation with Dr. Meister isn't yet complete. A decision on O'Brien next step hasn't yet been decided, but surgery could be in the cards for the 29-year-old if Dr. Meister doesn't recommend rest and rehab as a treatment method. O'Brien won a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen coming out of spring training but made just one appearance before landing on the injured list with a right flexor tendon strain.