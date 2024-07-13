Gray (9-6) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on nine hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

Despite collecting his eighth quality start of the season, Gray yielded a season-high nine hits -- eight singles and one double. He hasn't been his best of late, making three straight outings allowing seven or more hits, pitching to a 6.06 ERA in 16.1 innings over that span. The 34-year-old veteran wraps up his first half with a 3.34 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 121:24 K:BB across 99.2 innings. Gray looks to bounce back in the Cardinals' first series of the second half on the road against Atlanta.