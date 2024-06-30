Neris earned a save against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Neris entered in the ninth inning with Chicago holding a two-run lead and got into a bit of hot water when two of the first three hitters he faced reach base. However, the veteran reliever bounced back to strike out the final two batters of the frame. Neris secured his 11th save of the season and recorded his third straight scoreless outing. That may have helped him steady his grip on the closer role to some extent after he blew two saves and gave up seven earned runs across 2.2 frames over three appearances between June 11 and June 17.