Happ went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's loss to San Francisco.

Happ's seventh-inning, three-run homer snapped a 3-3 tie and appeared to give the Cubs a comfortable advantage, but the Giants scored three runs in the ninth to pull out the win. Nonetheless, Happ continued to break out of his recent slump -- over his past three contests, he's gone 6-for-9 with two homers, six RBI and three walks. Prior to the three-game stretch, Happ endured a rough span of eight contests during which he went 2-for-28 with 10 strikeouts.