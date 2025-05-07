Happ went 0-for-4 with one walk, one hit-by-pitch and four strikeouts in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Giants.

Happ entered Tuesday's game with a career-low 16.8 percent strikeout rate and a seven-game hitting streak. He was able to get on base twice in his six plate appearances but struck out in the other four (three swinging). It was a disappointing performance for Happ, but he's still enjoying a strong start to the season and is slashing .279/.369/.765 with one stolen base, 29 runs scored, three home runs and 19 RBI in 179 late appearances.