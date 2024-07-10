Taillon (5-4) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Taillon was sharp on Tuesday and has now picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since his first two starts of the season. What's even more impressive is how those last two wins have come against tough opponents in the Phillies and Orioles, with quality starts each time. The veteran now has a quality start in five of his last six outings and his ERA is down to 2.99 over 87.1 innings. He's scheduled for one more start prior to the All-Star break, Sunday against the Cardinals.