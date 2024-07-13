The Cubs reinstated Assad (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

A forearm strain has kept Assad on the IL since June 27, and he'll now return to start the second game of Chicago's doubleheader versus the Cardinals. The 26-year-old righty owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 16 starts on the year, though his numbers jump up to a 5.04 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across his five most recent outings. He'll officially serve as the Cubs' 27th man for Saturday's twin bill, though he'll almost certainly remain with the team following his start.