The Cubs transferred Assad (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Chris Flexen, whose contract was selected Wednesday. Assad suffered a setback with his left oblique last week and will be shut down for a while.
