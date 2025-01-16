Tucker agreed to a one-year, $16.5 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker and the Cubs weren't able to agree on a deal prior to the arbitration deadline, but a few extra days of negotiation have resulted in the slugging outfielder receiving a $4.5 million raise from last season and $1.5 million more than the Cubs had filed for. Injuries limited him to just 78 games last season, but he was as efficient as ever when healthy, slashing .289/.408/.585 with 23 homers, 49 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 336 plate appearances. Tucker is slated to become a free agent next offseason, but the Cubs will likely attempt to sign him to a long-term deal during the season.