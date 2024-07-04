Busch went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

Busch continues his strong first season with the Cubs, and he's now recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .262/.359/.448. Busch is also batting a solid .303 against lefties, though the Cubs have been generally limiting his exposure to southpaws. Even if Busch sees some days off here and there due to matchups, he's still looking like a decent fantasy option the rest of the year.