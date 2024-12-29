The Cubs acquired Brujan from the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Matt Mervis, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Miami had designated Brujan for assignment last week, but the 26-year-old utility man will regain a 40-man roster spot with the move to Chicago. Once viewed as one of the top prospects in the Tampa Bay system during his time in the minors, Brujan has slashed a woeful .189/.261/.270 (50 wRC+) across 550 plate appearances in the majors with the Rays and Marlins over the last four seasons. Though the change of scenery could help get his development back on track, Brujan profiles as a bench bat at this stage of his career, with most of his value coming from his ability to play all over the infield and outfield.