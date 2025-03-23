Brujan may get bumped off of Chicago's roster once Nico Hoerner (forearm) is able to return, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Sharma notes that Brujan or Gage Workman are the two players most likely to be impacted by Hoerner's return, and he gives the slight edge to Workman, who would have to be returned to Detroit as a Rule 5 pick if he gets pushed off the MLB roster. Brujan is out of minor-league options himself, so he would need to be designated for assignment in that scenario. Hoerner appears to be nearing his return in time for the domestic season opener or soon after, so Chicago will have to make a decision in the near future.