The Diamondbacks have selected Eagen with the 102nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Eagen had a slow start to his collegiate career but returned from elbow and shoulder issues to be the Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year with Presbyterian in 2024. The key to his success was a jump in velocity, and his fastball now sits at 93-94 mph. Eagen's best offering is his curveball, and he also finds the strike zone consistently, giving him a safe floor as a reliever even if he can't stick in a pro rotation.