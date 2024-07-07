Castellanos picked up the save in a win over the Padres on Saturday, striking out one over a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

Castellanos took over with one out in the bottom of the 10th after Thyago Vieira managed to retire just one of the first four batters he faced to open the frame. The recently recalled 26-year-old was then able to retire the final two batters in succession to secure his first save of the campaign. Castellanos has now made two scoreless appearances since surrendering five runs in his season debut, allowing just one baserunner over that stretch. It's worth noting that the Diamondbacks didn't go to Paul Sewald in this one after the right-hander surrendered multiple runs in each of his previous two appearances, though they could also just be giving him some rest following his recent struggles.