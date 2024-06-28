The Diamondbacks recalled Castellanos from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

It'll be the second stint in the majors for Castellanos this season after his contract was selected June 6. The 28-year-old right-hander made one appearance for the big club June 7 against the Padres and was optioned back to the minors the next day. Castellanos has started in 11 games for Triple-A Reno this season, but he will likely serve out of Arizona's bullpen with right-hander Scott McGough being optioned to Reno in the corresponding move and ace Zac Gallen (hamstring) set to return from the injured list.