Diaz (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings, earning the win Saturday over the Blue Jays.

Diaz has opened his major-league career with a pair of quality starts, allowing one run over six innings in each of them. The Blue Jays' lone run against him was on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Diaz has also posted a 7:3 K:BB over 12 innings. The 23-year-old showed more strikeout upside in the minors, but if he can continue to limit traffic on the basepaths, he should find success. Arizona's rotation is unlikely to be at full health until early-to-mid August at the earliest, so Diaz may get a few more chances to audition for a more permanent stay in the majors.