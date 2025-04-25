The Diamondbacks recalled Diaz from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The right-hander is one of Arizona's top prospects and will receive a look in the majors after beginning the campaign at the Triple-A level. Diaz has a 5.82 ERA and 19:15 K:BB across five starts with Reno this year but is likely to work out of the bullpen while up with the Diamondbacks.
