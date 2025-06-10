The Diamondbacks assigned Diaz to Triple-A Reno from the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Diaz was transferred from Triple-A Reno to the Arizona Complex League May 26 as the Diamondbacks hoped to get Diaz back on track. Prior to that transaction, the right-hander had been issuing an abundance of walks. In an ACL appearance June 7, the 24-year-old allowed two earned runs across two innings, but struck out five and walked none.