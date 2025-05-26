Diaz was transferred from Triple-A Reno to Arizona's training complex Saturday, Michael McDermott of SI.com reports.

The Diamondbacks want Diaz to get right after walking at least five batters in four consecutive starts. In his most recent start against Sugar Land on May 17, Diaz retired the first batter faced and then walked five straight before being pulled. He showed improved strike-throwing ability in 2024 but has taken a huge step backwards this season. In nine combined appearances between Reno (eight starts) and Arizona (one in relief), Diaz has struck out 34 and walked 34 over 33 innings.