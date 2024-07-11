Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Diaz will make another turn through the Arizona rotation Saturday versus the Blue Jays at Chase Field, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jordan Montgomery (knee), Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) are all in the midst of throwing programs and may be on track to return from the injured list within a few weeks after the All-Star break, but their continued absences should clear the way for Diaz to stick around in the big-league rotation for a little while longer. Diaz earned a second turn through the rotation after dazzling in his MLB debut Monday, striking out five while permitting just one run on four hits and one walk in a no-decision against Atlanta. Despite his limited big-league track record, the 23-year-old right-hander shapes up as a decent streaming option this weekend against a weakened Toronto lineup that could be without Bo Bichette (calf).