Phillips wasn't used in the ninth inning with the Dodgers holding a 4-1 lead over Boston on Friday, and Daniel Hudson instead closed out the contest to earn a save.

Phillips entered Friday having blown each of his past two save opportunities and holding a 7.50 ERA over his past six appearances dating back to June 30. He's been seeing more work outside the ninth inning over the past month, though those instances have largely been in very high-leverage situations in which Phillips has faced the opponent's top hitters. It's important to note, however, that the right-hander has struggled against lefties this season -- they've posted a .961 OPS against him, and all four of the homers Phillips has given up have come against left-handed hitters. That likely explains Phillips' absence in the ninth Friday, as all three of Boston's batters in the frame were lefties. Phillips should still be considered the top closing option for Los Angeles, but it's becoming increasingly clear that other relievers will also get save chances for the team depending on the situation.