Phillips (1-0) allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over one inning but earned the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Phillips gave up a tie-breaking solo home run to Joc Pederson in the top of the ninth inning, but the Dodgers replied with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The homer was just the second Phillips has allowed all year, though this was the second outing in a row he's been scored on. The right-hander is at a 2.10 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB with 13 saves and a hold over 25.2 innings this season.