Phillips picked up the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta after working around one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

In a somewhat interesting development, left-handed closer Tanner Scott was called upon to retire the bottom part of Atlanta's lineup, which included two right-handed batters, in the eighth inning for a hold. Phillips then replaced him in the ninth after a rain delay with the daunting task of putting out Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson, the last of whom drew a walk to get the possible tying run aboard before Phillips got Sean Murphy to ground out. It was the first save opportunity of the season for Phillips, who is now up to 4.2 scoreless innings with a 6:2 K:BB in six appearances this year.