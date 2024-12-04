President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday that Phillips (arm/shoulder) is feeling "fine" and should be ready to go for spring training, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips dealt with arm fatigue during Game 6 of the NLCS and was left off the Dodgers' World Series roster as a result. He hasn't started up a throwing program since then, but it appears the team isn't concerned about his availability for the start of spring training and Opening Day. The 30-year-old righty turned in a 3.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 54.2 innings in 2024 -- his worst line since joining the Dodgers in 2021 -- but he figures to continue seeing regular high-leverage opportunities in 2025.