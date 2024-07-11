Stone (9-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings as the Dodgers were downed 4-3 by the Phillies. He struck out three.

Kyle Schwarber drove Stone's third pitch of the game over the fence in left field, and the right-hander never seemed to regain his focus, leaving the mound after 77 pitches (52 strikes). Since firing a shutout against the White Sox on June 26, Stone has been tagged for eight runs over 7.2 innings in his last two outings. Despite the stumbles, he sports a 3.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB through 96.2 innings on the year. He'll get a chance to regroup, as he's not scheduled to make another start before the All-Star break.