Stone (9-2) picked up the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing four hits in a complete-game shutout while striking out seven.

Stone was spectacular Wednesday, matching his season high with seven strikeouts en route to recording the first complete-game shutout of his major league career. The right-hander went 1-2-3 through five of his nine innings of work and didn't allow a runner to reach second base outside of a leadoff double from Gavin Sheets to open the second. Stone has now won each of his last five decisions (spanning six starts) and has also posted at least six strikeouts in five of his last six outings. Furthermore, Wednesday marked the first time that he didn't walk a batter in his last five starts.