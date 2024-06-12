Heyward went 1-fo-r3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Rangers. He also reached via a hit by pitch.

Heyward capped off a four-homer sixth inning by the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Grant Anderson. It was his third homer of the year and his second game with multiple RBI. The 34-year-old remains in a platoon against right-handed pitching, and is now slashing .234/.315/.469 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, 12 runs and a 6:11 BB:K in 73 plate appearances.