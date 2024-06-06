Heyward went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two runs in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Heyward was responsible for all three of the Dodgers' two-baggers in the contest, and he came around to score following both of his final two hits. The veteran outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .500/.588/1.143 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, five runs, two RBI, a stolen base and a 3:2 BB:K over his past six contests. Heyward has played almost exclusively against right-handed pitching this season, notching just two plate appearances against southpaws.