Wrobleski did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-9 extra-innings loss to the Tigers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Wrobleski allowed two runs in the second inning and then two more on back-to-back homers to open the fifth. He generated only six swinging strikes on 84 pitches while leaning mostly on his fastball and slider. The rookie has surrendered eight runs (seven earned) and four long balls through his first two starts and his role moving forward depends on the health of the Dodgers rotation after the All-Star break.