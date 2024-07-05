The Dodgers will call up Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Sunday's game versus the Brewers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Wrobleski was promoted to Triple-A in mid-June after posting a 3.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 67.2 innings with Double-A Tulsa. He's given up five earned runs in 10.1 frames since reporting to Oklahoma City, and he's now slated to make his MLB debut in a spot start Sunday in order to give the rest of Los Angeles' rotation an extra day of rest. The 23-year-old southpaw will be matched up against a Brewers offense that ranks seventh in the majors in runs scored (422) and 10th in OPS (.732).