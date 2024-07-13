Wrobleski is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Tigers in Detroit.

The rookie southpaw will make a second turn through the rotation despite a so-so performance in his MLB debut this past Sunday. While taking a loss to Milwaukee, Wrobleski struck out four over five innings while giving up four runs on five hits and two walks. A matchup with a poor Detroit offense represents a good spot for Wrobleski to deliver an improved performance, but regardless of how he fares against the Tigers, he may not be guaranteed any starts behind this weekend. The Dodgers could get Tyler Glasnow (back) and/or Walker Buehler (hip) back from the injured list immediately after the All-Star break, and Wrobleski would likely be the Los Angeles pitcher most at risk of losing his rotation spot in such a scenario.