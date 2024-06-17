Wrobleski was informed after his start Sunday with Double-A Tulsa that he has been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Barry Lewis of the Tulsa World reports.

Wrobleski ended his run at Tulsa on a high note, holding Arkansas scoreless while striking out four and allowing five baserunners over a season-high seven innings. The 23-year-old lefty struck out less than a batter per inning over his 13 starts with Tulsa (8.3 K/9), but he issued just 13 walks and gave up only three home runs across 67.2 frames to finish his time at Double-A with a 3.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Heading into the season, Wrobleski looked to be buried on the pitching-rich Dodgers' organizational depth chart, but he's now just one step away from the majors and would seem to have a decent chance at making his Los Angeles debut in the second half. Though Bobby Miller (shoulder) is due back from the injured list this week and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) could return around the All-Star break, the Dodgers' starting depth has been tested with standout rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) joining Dustin May (elbow), Tony Gonsolin (elbow) and Emmet Sheehan (elbow) on the injured list.