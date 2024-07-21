Wrobleski did not factor into the decision in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Wrobleski fanned three of the first five batters he faced on the night, but struggled with his command throughout his 4.1 innings of work. The rookie threw only eight of his 17 first pitches for strikes and reached 83 pitches overall before being relieved by Yohan Ramirez in the fifth. On a positive note, Wrobleski induced 15 whiffs in the contest and hasn't allowed more than five hits in any of his first three starts to open the campaign. Saturday also marked the first scoreless outing for the lefty this season, though he's now allowed two walks in three straight.