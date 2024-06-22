The Dodgers activated Hurt (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hurt was originally placed on the 15-day injured list April 20 with right shoulder inflammation, but he was transferred to the 60-day IL one week later. He began his rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on June 6, and over his eight minor-league appearances, he's given up five runs on seven hits and 10 walks while striking out 16 over nine frames. To make room for Hurt on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred Max Muncy (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Friday.