Hurt (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The only update the team has provided thus far is that Hurt was cleared to play catch March 2, so it's unknown as to how close he is to a return after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2024. It's likely a positive sign that he was placed on the 15-day IL versus the 60-day IL, though a timetable for his return won't start to come into focus until he gains clearance for side sessions and to face live batters.