Hurt (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hurt has been out since landing on the injured list April 20 (retroactive to April 17) due to right shoulder inflammation. He was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL, so he isn't eligible to be activated until June 16. The right-hander will likely need to make several rehab appearances before he's deemed ready to return to the big club. He got into three games for the Dodgers prior to his injury, allowing one earned run while posting a 3:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings.