Hurt will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on July 30, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation reports.

Hurt was transferred from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list earlier this week at Triple-A Oklahoma City and now the reason for his absence has been revealed. More clarity on a timetable should be available following the operation, but there's a good chance Hurt won't be an option for the Dodgers until 2026. The 26-year-old has tossed 8.2 innings and allowed one earned run at the major-league level across the two seasons and boasts a 36.3 percent strikeout rate in four minor-league seasons.