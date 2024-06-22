Knack allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Knack put in a strong effort, but the Dodgers' offense was unusually quiet. He left the game with a 2-0 lead, only for Ryan Yarbrough to give it back in the sixth inning. Knack has a 2.10 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 25.2 innings across five starts in the majors this season. With both Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) and Walker Buehler (hip) landing on the injured list in the last week, Knack has a chance to gain some momentum in the Dodgers' rotation while Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Dustin May (elbow) are likely to be rehabbing into July. However, with off-days Sunday, Thursday and Monday, July 1, the Dodgers can get by with a four-man rotation for the rest of the month, so it's unclear if Knack will get the opportunity it looks like he's ready for.