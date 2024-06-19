Buehler took a no-decision in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings. Also, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports that Buehler took a comebacker off the hip, which has generated some concern from manager Dave Roberts.

Buehler has struggled at times this season since he returned from Tommy John surgery, and a trip to Coors Field did him no favors for getting on track. He's struck out three or fewer batters in each of his last three starts, and Tuesday marked the third time this season he's given up multiple home runs in an outing. Buehler is now sitting on a 5.84 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB with 10 home runs allowed over 37 innings across eight starts. He's tentatively in line to make his ninth start next Monday or Tuesday on the road versus the White Sox, though Roberts added that Buehler may require a stint on the injured list, which would further test the depth of a rotation that's also missing Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), Dustin May (elbow) and Tony Gonsolin (elbow).