Buehler allowed one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in Friday's spring start against Miami.
Buehler made his second Grapefruit League start and both have been encouraging; he struck out four in two scoreless innings five days ago. After a rocky 2024 when he returned from Tommy John elbow surgery, Buehler had a strong postseason and continued the trend to the start of spring training.
More News
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Whiffs four in spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Throws live BP•
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Throws side session•
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Goes to Boston on one-year deal•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Clinches World Series with save•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Penciled in for Game 3•