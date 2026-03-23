Buehler allowed seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings in a Cactus League start against Arizona on Sunday.

Buehler had been pitching well this spring coming into Sunday, but he was roughed up badly by the Diamondbacks. Among the 11 hits the right-hander allowed, four left the park, marking the first long balls Buehler has given up this spring. Manager Craig Stammen said Saturday that Buehler will make the Padres' Opening Day roster, so despite the ugly outing one day later, the former Dodger is lined up to be part of the team's starting rotation. Buehler threw 79 pitches Sunday, so he appears ready to take on a near-full workload.