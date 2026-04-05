Buehler (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Buehler held his former team scoreless through his first two innings before unraveling in the third, where he'd ultimately allow four runs after leading off the frame with back-to-back walks. It's been a tough start to the year for Buehler, who's allowed seven runs across 6.2 innings in his first two starts. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Rockies.