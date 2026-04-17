Padres' Walker Buehler: Secures first win of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buehler (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven across five innings.
Buehler has bounced back effectively after allowing four runs on 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on April 5. He's given up just two runs on eight hits and an impressive 11:1 K:BB across 11 innings over his last two home starts against the Rockies and Mariners. Plus, the seven strikeouts Thursday were a season-high output for Buehler, who's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Rockies next week.
More News
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Earns quality start Friday•
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Early exit vs. Red Sox•
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Takes loss in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Contract selected•
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Lit up in final spring start•
-
Padres' Walker Buehler: Makes Opening Day roster•