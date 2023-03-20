Happy Monday! It's a happy one because we're getting awfully close to the core of Fantasy Baseball draft season. You're probably going to have your draft this week or weekend, and that means the best day of the Fantasy Baseball season. We don't want to bury the lede -- a major injury to Jose Altuve, a player Scott White landed in seemingly every mock draft I can remember (hopefully for him not too many real ones), but there's actually something to bury it with -- The Fantasy Baseball Today Printable Draft Guide.

The guide includes top-300 rankings sortable for both Roto and H2H formats. Each top 300 includes every player's ADP and our auction/salary cap values for said player. You'll get tiers for a tiers-based drafting system. You'll also get position-by-position rankings, a lineup chart where you can fill out your rosters as you go for snake drafts and a salary cap tracker for cap drafts. And the best part -- it's all printable.

If you click the link above, you'll find a widget where you can type in your email address and get the printable guide sent directly to your inbox. Please reach out to me on Twitter (@DanSchneierNFL) if you type in your email and do not receive the guide. I'll work to get it to you ASAP.

Altuve fallout

You never want to see players injured during spring training and that's especially true for players often selected inside the top-30 overall. Unfortunately, that's the case now after Astros 2B Jose Altuve -- the top-ranked player at his position for most -- broke his thumb Sunday.

Chris Towers broke down the injury fallout here.

You're probably asking yourself, now what? Towers thinks Altuve is still worth selecting just inside the top-100 overall for his upside once he returns and how much better he will be than his counterparts at a barren dry second base position. Also, when it comes to drafting injured players, remember that you are not just getting their stats -- you're also getting the stats of whichever player you replace him with until he's back.

Having said that, I think Chris is a little too bullish on Altuve. I understand the upside given the shallow pool that is the second base position, but I wasn't all that high to begin with on Altuve. I thought he was being pushed up draft boards too high because of the scarcity play. Meanwhile, drafting Altuve meant passing up on several hitters who I feel stronger about, plus some pitchers scratching the surface of SP1 territory. I would take Altuve around pick No. 100 overall but probably somewhere a couple rounds after.

Chris thinks we'll get a lot more information on how the field will adjust to this major injury shortly:

From Chris: "That means I'm dropping Altuve to 90th in light of this injury, though I'm going to keep an eye on drafts that happen Sunday – Tout Wars and NFC high-stakes drafts are ongoing this weekend, so those should give us a good sense of how Altuve is being valued. Because, while I don't want to just follow the crowds, I do want to make sure I've still got a chance to draft Altuve because he can still give you an edge at arguably the shallowest position in Fantasy."

Deeeep Sleepers

Probably my favorite article of the year is Scott White's deep sleepers piece and that's not just because he's had an absurd hit rate on these plays. For proof, last year's deep sleepers included Alejandro Kirk, MJ Melendez, Jose Miranda, Jeremy Pena, Steven Kwan, Jesus Luzardo, Nestor Cortes and Reid Detmers. And that list was only 30 names long. If you click the link above, you'll see that Scott points out how many deep sleepers hit from his 2021 calls -- once again -- more than a handful.

This year, Scott expanded the field and went with 40 deep sleepers.

These are the priority plays for Scott among his deep sleepers: Garrett Mitchell, Oscar Colas, Jake Fraley, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Brandon Pfaadt and Matthew Boyd, not necessarily in that order.

ADP 305.2 (*All ADPs are as of 3/17*): "This athletic marvel appears to be a shoo-in for the center field job, and though his swing isn't optimized for power, it's showing up enough to make 15 homers a reasonable projection. That's to go along with, what, 40 steals?"

ADP 307.4: "Wesneski lacks the eye-popping arsenal that would place him high on prospect rank lists, but the dude just knows how to pitch, throwing strikes, coaxing weak contact and missing bats at a respectable clip. He's continued this spring what he started in September."

ADP 359.6: "This top prospect has gotten lost in the shuffle for a team firmly in win-now mode, but he's a disciplined hitter who made hard contact even against fellow lefties in a brief showing last year and has only Eduardo Escobar standing in his way."

ADP 387.3: "After showing the ability to hit for average and power in the minors while also providing a little bit of speed, Massey suffered from some bad home run luck upon reaching the majors. But he's really been turning heads this spring."

ADP 300.8: "There's been surprisingly little fanfare surrounding this rookie's ascension to the starting role, but he's a remarkably disciplined hitter, slashing .283/.416/.544 at Double-A last year while also homering 26 times in just 104 games."

Matt Mervis, 1B, Cubs

ADP 310.0: "A quiet spring took some of the air out of the hype balloon, but after he rocketed through the system last year, leading all minor-leaguers in total bases, it seems like only a matter of time before the 24-year-old moves Eric Hosmer aside."

Oswaldo Peraza, SS, Yankees

ADP 303.2: :"It's down to him and Anthony Volpe for the starting shortstop job, and of the two, Peraza is the superior defender and the one who got the call last year. He profiles for decent pop and good speed and would probably be flying up draft boards if not for the role uncertainty."