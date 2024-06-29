Wisely went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Wisely's third homer of the year was a walk-off blast against Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen. Since June 10, Wisely has gone 17-for-55 (.309) with two homers and seven RBI across 14 contests. He's at a .304/.333/.461 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles over 108 plate appearances this season. While the Giants have valued Wisely for his defensive versatility, he has most often been stuck in a platoon at shortstop. That could change after second baseman Thairo Estrada (wrist) went on the injured list Friday, though it's also possible Wisely continues to sit against southpaws in favor of Tyler Fitzgerald during Estrada's absence.