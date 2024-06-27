Villar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wilmer Flores will man first base while the Cubs send southpaw Shota Imanaga to the mound, but even though he's a right-handed hitter like Flores, Villar looks as though he'll be the preferred option against right-handed pitching. Villar started both of the last two nights against righties, going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. The 27-year-old's stay atop the depth chart may not last long, however, as top first baseman LaMonte Wade (hamstring) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could be activated from the injured list as soon as this weekend.