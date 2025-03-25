Now Playing

The Giants designated Villar for assignment Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With the Giants needing to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for reliever Lou Trivino, Villar -- who had no minor-league options remaining -- was deemed expendable. Villar owns a respectable .710 OPS and 93 wRC+ over 358 career plate appearances in the big leagues, but as a 28-year-old who is limited defensively to the corner-infield spots, it's unclear if he'll attract much interest from other clubs via trade or waivers.

