The Giants optioned Villar to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Villar went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his last start Wednesday against Atlanta. The 27-year-old infielder appeared in just six games for the Giants since being recalled June 22, going 5-for-17 with one home run, four RBI and five strikeouts. San Francisco recalled left-hander Kolton Ingram from Double-A Richmond in a corresponding move.