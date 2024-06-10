The Giants promoted McCray from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

McCray will move up to the Giants' Pacific Coast League affiliate after he slashed .210/.313/.420 with six home runs and six stolen bases across 208 plate appearances. The 23-year-old has shown the ability to draw walks at a steady clip throughout his various stops in the minors, but he's simultaneously struggled to keep his strikeout rates in check. Even though he performed well enough to earn a promotion to Triple-A, McCray still struck out in 32.2 percent of his 208 plate appearances with Richmond this season.